Coastland Center snatching suspect to face judge

NAPLES, Fla. The man accused of picking up a six-year-old child and walking away Saturday at the Coastland Center mall over the weekend will appear in court Monday.

Donald Emerson Hayes, 46, of the 2000 block of Airport-Pulling Road S. in East Naples faces battery and kidnapping charges, according to a police report obtained from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Bond has been set at $2,500 for both charges.

Hayes picked the boy up and began walking away from the family, Naples police said. The boy’s mother called for him to stop, and he did comply, but still tried to call the boy’s name and bribe him.

Hayes offered the family $100 to talk to the boy, who’s mother described him as acting “tweaky.” Also, Hayes never had permission to pick him up, the child’s father said.

Hayes was arrested shortly after the encounter, according to police.

Hayes will appear in court at 2 p.m. at the Collier County Courthouse on 3315 Tamiami Trail E.