Cape Coral considers allowing ‘tiny houses’

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The city is examining just how much size matters when it comes to houses.

City leaders spoke in favor of “tiny houses” Monday during an informal Committee of the Whole meeting. Homes of between 100 and 400 square feet — roughly the size of a bedroom in an average house — have become popular with people looking to simplify their lives and cut costs.

The average price of a tiny house is $23,000, compared to the hundreds of thousands of dollars conventional homes cost.

Existing city law requires homes in Cape Coral to be at least 1,100 square feet and have a garage, a rule kept in place mainly to protect property values and preserve neighborhood character.

But City Council members said Monday that they’d be OK with allowing tiny houses as long as they’re on a foundation, hurricane tolerant, meet Florida building codes, and kept to a specific zoning area.

No formal decision was reached, but City Manager John Szerlag will study the issue.

Reporter: Adam Wright

AdamWINKNews

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews