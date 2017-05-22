1 dead, suspect in custody following Arcadia shooting

ARCADIA, Fla. One person died late Sunday night at an apartment complex on Hargrave Street, the Arcadia Police Department said.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a shooting at the Jacaranda Trails Apartments on 1650 Hargrave St.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the DeSoto County Fire Rescue and the staff at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” said City Marshal Matt Anderson in an Arcadia Police Department Facebook post.

A suspect was arrested and taken to the DeSoto County jail, according to police. The suspect’s identity is unclear.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

The victim’s identity will remain unknown until the next of kin is notified, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews