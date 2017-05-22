Goodwill to close Fort Myers special needs school

FORT MYERS, Fla. A charter school for special needs students will be shutting its doors.

The Board of Directors of the Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida voted unanimously Monday to close the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy at 5100 Tice St. amid financial trouble.

The organization will continue until June 30 to try to come up with the $200,000 it would have needed to keep open the school for students with intellectual disabilities. It’s unclear whether the school would reopen if that money is secured.

Parents were given a chance to speak at the meeting, and one woman made an emotional appeal, calling the school a sanctuary for her son.

Word of the possible closure began to circulate last week, and parents expressed frustration about having only a brief time to prepare for Monday’s decision.