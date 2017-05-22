Deadly crash blocks portion of South Fort Myers road

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Michael G. Rippe Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash shut down Michael G. Rippe Parkway at Briarcliff Road for northbound traffic, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The wreck happened around 11:14 a.m. at the intersection, according to the FHP.

The victim was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital and was pronounced dead, Lt. Gregory S. Bueno said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and extent of additional injuries were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.