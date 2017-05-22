1 dead in morning Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. One person died in a crash Monday morning on Santa Barbara Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway, according to police.

The wreck initially classified as a “serious crash with injuries,” but the victim later died, police said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as southbound traffic on Santa Barbara Boulevard was shut down for several hours, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

