Video shows sea lion snatching girl from Canadian pier

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) A college student has startling video of a sea lion snatching a girl off a dock and yanking her into the water on Canada’s West Coast.

It happened Saturday in Richmond, a Vancouver suburb. University student Michael Fujiwara tells CBC News that some people started feeding the animal breadcrumbs.

In Fujiwara’s video posted to Twitter, the sea lion pops up toward the girl as bystanders laugh. Then she sits by the pier’s edge. In an instant, the massive mammal shoots up, grabs her dress and pulls her into the water as people scream.

I captured a scary moment of a seal dragging a young girl into the water at the #Richmond Steveston Wharf #Vancouver https://t.co/58mzL0v1mM — Michael Fujiwara (@MichaelFujiwara) May 21, 2017

The sea lion disappears as a man plunges into the water and helps the girl out. She doesn’t appear injured and walks away with adults.

Bob Baziuk, the general manager of the Steveston Harbour Authority, told CNN that the girl and her rescuer were not hurt, and that he is trying to get more information about the incident.

Marine mammal expert Andrew Trites says the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food.

Baziuk says that they’ve been warning visitors not to feed the animals for years.

“It’s not Sea World, it’s a place where you buy fish,” Baziuk said. “If you feed the animals like this you’re asking for trouble.