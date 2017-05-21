Probation officer facing DUI charge after Collier arrest

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. A Florida Department of Corrections probation officer is facing a DUI charge in the wake of his early Friday morning arrest.

Roberto Antonio Alfonzo, 31, was speeding near Pine Ridge Road and Napa Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alfonzo drove erratically, running off the side of the road and stopping in the middle of the road before a deputy ordered him to pull over on Pine Ridge east of Logan Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

Alfonzo’s fly was down and his pants unbuttoned when the deputy approached, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested after the deputy gave him a field sobriety test.

Alfonzo proceeded to “berate and vaguely threaten” the deputy while he was being driven to the Naples Jail Center, the sheriff’s office said. He refused a breathalyzer test after originally agreeing to take one.

He was issued a warning for speeding and released on $1,000 bond. He’s due in court June 14.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a mugshot for Alfonzo.