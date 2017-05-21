Man accused of snatching boy at Coastland Center mall

NAPLES, Fla. A 46-year-old man is accused of picking up a 6-year-old boy and carrying him away from his family at the Coastland Center mall.

Donald Emerson Hayes, 46, of the 2000 block of Airport-Pulling Road South in East Naples, took the boy up in his arms and began walking quickly away, the Naples Police Department said. He dropped the boy after the boy’s mother called out, and Hayes was arrested shortly thereafter just outside the food court.

Hayes was acting “tweaky” or high before approaching the boy, who was walking alongside his family, witness Britney Egger told police. Hayes offered the family $100 to talk to him, Egger said.

He seemed friendly at first but soon made the family feel uncomfortable, the boy’s mother told police.

After he picked up the boy and began walking away, the mother called out for him to stop, police said. He did so and put the boy down, but he continued to call the boy by name and attempt to bribe him, Egger said.

The boy’s family had never seen Hayes before and never gave him permission to take the boy, the mother said. Hayes ultimately stopped harassing the family and walked away, Egger said.

The mother intends to press charges, police said.

Hayes was still in custody Sunday at the Naples Jail Center on $2,000 bond. He faces one count of battery.

Authorities did not provide a mugshot of Hayes.