Fort Myers stabbing suspect to face judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. An 18-year-old man arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing will appear in court Sunday morning.

Casino Hill Jr., of Fort Myers, is accused of stabbing and killing a 16-year-old boy early Saturday morning on the 4000 block of Ballard Road. He faces a homicide charge, and no bond has been set, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The incident happened around 12:49 a.m., officials said. The victim, later identified as Jimmie Matthews, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hill was later found at a 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of Ortiz Avenue, according to deputies. He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Hill’s court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. at the Lee County Clerk of Court on 1700 Monroe St.

His trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. on June 19 at the courthouse.