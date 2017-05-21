Flood advisory issued for east Lee, southeastern Charlotte counties

FORT MYERS, Fla. Parts of southeastern Charlotte County and east Lee County are under an urban and small stream flood advisory until 10:15 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

At 8:45, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area, the weather service said. Up to 3 inches of rain have already fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lehigh Acres, Olga, Buckingham, Charleston Park, Fort Myers Shores, Alva and Gateway.

Click here to see live radar.