Suspect arrested in Fort Myers stabbing

FORT MYERS, Fla. An 18-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a fatal stabbing, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The stabbing happened Saturday around 12:49 a.m. at the 4000 block of Ballard Road, officials said. The victim, 16-year-old Jimmie Matthews, was unresponsive when deputies arrived and was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He was a ball of fun. He just liked to dance, he liked to have fun,” said Felton Williams, Matthew’s godfather. “He loved his mom and family so much, and really cared about everybody and would do anything for anybody. He was just a good person and I love him, and I’m gonna miss him to death.”

Casino Hill, of Fort Myers, was found and arrested behind a 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of Ortiz Avenue at approximately 12:49 a.m., deputies said.

Hill and Matthews were and worked together at Sonic, according to Williams.

Hill is facing homicide charges and is expected to appear in court on June 19.

His bond has not been set.