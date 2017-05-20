Eagles baseball wins conference series at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. The Florida Gulf Coast University baseball team defeated Kennesaw State University 15-6 Friday night, taking the three-game series with two consecutive victories.

The Eagles jumped to an early lead with four runs in the top of the first with a three-run homer from Nick Rivera and a sacrifice fly by Corey Fehribach. FGCU added three more runs in the top of the second with an RBI by Rivera, Julio Gonzalez scoring on a walk and a second RBI from Fehribach.

FGCU scored another four more runs in the fourth on solo home runs by Rivera and Garcia, followed by a two-run double by Jake Smith. Gage Morey hit an RBI double in the seventh and Fehribach scored on a walk in the eighth. The Eagles sealed the 15-6 victory in the top of the ninth with an RBI single by Marc Coffers and a sacrifice fly from Alex Brait.

The Eagles will face Kennesaw State for the final game of the series and regular season Saturday at 1 p.m.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews