Charlotte County Hurricane Expo to prepare residents before storm season

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Residents will have the opportunity to talk to experts on how to prepare for severe weather by attending the annual Charlotte County Hurricane Expo on Saturday.

The special event will feature informative seminars given by WINK weather meteorologists, the Charlotte County Emergency Management Team and the Red Cross. Multiple vendors will be participating with booths and doors prizes for this popular event that’s happening days before the start of hurricane season.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on 75 Taylor Street. The event is free to the public.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern



Writer: Katherine Viloria

