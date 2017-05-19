Barrier installed around Cape condo pool where kids drowned

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A barrier was installed on Friday around the pool where two children drowned on Monday.

City officials told property representatives on Tuesday they had 48 hours to install a barrier around the pool at the condominium building on the 1000 block of Southwest 47th Terrace.

“A small child who can’t swim in a large body of water behind your house, it’s a huge liability right there,” said Timothy Flury with Baby Barrier Pool Fence, who was installing the barrier. “These fences really don’t cost a lot of money and they really work and we truly believe in them.”

The pool’s previous barrier was removed in January and was never replaced.

Eric Merchant, Sr., the father of the 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, said he left to use the restroom upstairs and when he returned he found his children motionless in the pool. Merchant told police he didn’t know how they got in there.

Reporter: Kristin Sanchez

kristinwinknews

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews