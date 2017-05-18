Cape police officer sentenced in DUI crash case
CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Cape Coral police officer was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor DUI and property damage after pleading no contest to crashing her SUV into a home on Nicholas Parkway.
Officer Emily Zyvoloski had a blood-alcohol level of .253 — more than three times the legal limit — when the crash took place Dec. 3, police said. She was off-duty and driving her personal car.
She faces several punishments following her May 8 conviction:
- 12 months of probation.
- A 1,050 fine plus $438 in court and prosecution costs.
- Two days at a day work program
- 100 hours of community service
- Attendance at one 12-step meeting per week.
- Random alcohol and drug screenings at her own expense.
- Her driver’s license was revoked for six months.
- Her car will be impounded for 10 days as a condition of her probation unless undisclosed statutory conditions are met.
- She must pay for the installation of a breathalyzer in her car and use it for six months.
- She’s barred from using alcohol during her probation.
- She must attend DUI school
- She must attend and complete a high-risk driver’s course
Zyvoloski remains with the police department on administrative leave.
