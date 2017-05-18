Cape police officer sentenced in DUI crash case

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Cape Coral police officer was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor DUI and property damage after pleading no contest to crashing her SUV into a home on Nicholas Parkway.

Officer Emily Zyvoloski had a blood-alcohol level of .253 — more than three times the legal limit — when the crash took place Dec. 3, police said. She was off-duty and driving her personal car.

She faces several punishments following her May 8 conviction:

12 months of probation.

A 1,050 fine plus $438 in court and prosecution costs.

Two days at a day work program

100 hours of community service

Attendance at one 12-step meeting per week.

Random alcohol and drug screenings at her own expense.

Her driver’s license was revoked for six months.

Her car will be impounded for 10 days as a condition of her probation unless undisclosed statutory conditions are met.

She must pay for the installation of a breathalyzer in her car and use it for six months.

She’s barred from using alcohol during her probation.

She must attend DUI school

She must attend and complete a high-risk driver’s course

Zyvoloski remains with the police department on administrative leave.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews