Cape police officer sentenced in DUI crash case

Published: May 18, 2017 5:56 PM EDT
Updated: May 18, 2017 5:58 PM EDT
Emily Zyvoloski

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Cape Coral police officer was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor DUI and property damage after pleading no contest to crashing her SUV into a home on Nicholas Parkway.

Officer Emily Zyvoloski had a blood-alcohol level of .253 — more than three times the legal limit — when the crash took place Dec. 3, police said. She was off-duty and driving her personal car.

She faces several punishments following her May 8 conviction:

  • 12 months of probation.
  • A 1,050 fine plus $438 in court and prosecution costs.
  • Two days at a day work program
  • 100 hours of community service
  • Attendance at one 12-step meeting per week.
  • Random alcohol and drug screenings at her own expense.
  • Her driver’s license was revoked for six months.
  • Her car will be impounded for 10 days as a condition of her probation unless undisclosed statutory conditions are met.
  • She must pay for the installation of a breathalyzer in her car and use it for six months.
  • She’s barred from using alcohol during her probation.
  • She must attend DUI school
  • She must attend and complete a high-risk driver’s course

Zyvoloski remains with the police department on administrative leave.

 

Writer:Chuck Myron
winknews