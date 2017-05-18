1 dead as car drives into crowd in New York’s Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) A car traveling through Times Square has driven into a crowd of pedestrians.

One person has been killed and 20 were injured. Police don’t believe terror was a motive and regard it as a drunk driving incident, CBS News reports.

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

A 26-year-old Bronx resident was removed from the car and placed in handcuffs, CBS News reports.