Fort Myers woman facing murder charges in her baby’s death

NAPLES, Fla. A Fort Myers woman is facing third-degree murder charges in the death of her 1-month-old daughter.

Krystal Ann Williams, 31, of the 2900 block of Thomas Street, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. Her daugther, Abigail Ann Benavides, died in September 2016.

Williams also faces charges of manslaughter and child abuse.