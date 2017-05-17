Charlotte County man sentenced for Halloween 2014 car chase

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after he was convicted of leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Halloween 2014, the state attorney’s office said.

Christopher Sherrod, of Rotunda West, pleaded no contest in March. Prosecutors sought a 25-year sentence, but the defense argued for a lesser sentence since no one was hurt.

He stole the purse and SUV of a friend he was staying with, according to the state attorney’s office. Collier deputies tried to pull him over for speeding, but Sherrod refused and took off.

When deputies lost sight of him, Sherrod robbed a convenience store by throwing a heavy object through the glass door, the state attorney’s office said. He stole cigarettes, lottery tickets and a drink, then sped away.

Deputies found Sherrod again, but he managed to escape after nearly ramming two cruisers, the state attorney’s office said.

Deputies eventually caught up with Sherrod on U.S. 41 near Tuckers Grade in Punta Gorda. He said he fled because he was on probation out of Iowa, according to the state attorney’s office.

Sherodd was found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of fleeing or eluding with wanton disregard, burglary of a structure, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm and stealing a credit card through fraudulent means.