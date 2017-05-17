Mother, daughter dead in Hendry County crash

LABELLE, Fla. Two people died in a crash Wednesday morning east of State Road 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

One woman, and a 13-year-old girl were killed after their vehicle rolled over into a canal, according to the FHP. A 12-year-old girl survived the wreck, but the extent of her injuries is unclear.

The crash happened around 6:28 a.m. at the intersection of Sears Road and Goodno Road, State troopers said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.