Physical Therapy for Cervical Headaches

FORT MYERS, Fla. There are many causes for the many different types of headaches. Cervicogenic, or cervical, headaches are some of the most common, accounting for as much as 20% of all chronic headaches. These headaches affect women four times as often as men, and usually in their late 30s to early 40s. Though the pain is felt in the head, the reason for the pain is often a strain of muscles or joints or a pinched nerve in the neck. Kath Kinross, a doctor of physical therapy with Lee Health, joined us in the WINK studio to talk about the symptoms of these headaches and how physical therapy can help.