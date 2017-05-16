Lewd images of missing San Carlos girl shown at trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. Some jurors shook their heads, covered their mouths and looked away.

But they had no choice Tuesday as prosecutors showed seven graphic photos of a missing San Carlos Park girl in the child pornography trial of her suspected abductor.

Jorge Guerrero is accused of possessing lewd images of Diana Alvarez, who was 9 when she went missing nearly a year ago. The jury received instructions Tuesday afternoon after the prosecution and defense rested and made closing arguments.

Guerrero, who pleaded not guilty in June to the production and possession of child porn, didn’t take the stand.

Jurors were shown video of a Lee County Sheriff’s Office interrogation of Guerrero in which he admitted the photos were of him and Diana. But the defense contended the sheriff’s office can’t prove who took the photos and also argued that detectives can’t be certain of the age of the female in them.

Prosecutors brought in a pediatric expert to testify and confirm the photos were of a minor. He was on the stand for more than an hour as the defense cross-examined him and argued he was paid to testify.

Diana’s mother, Rita Hernandez, attended Tuesday’s proceedings in the wake of her collapse after testifying Monday. She was present as prosecutors showed the graphic photos but didn’t have a direct view.

Guerrero disclosed their sexual relationship during the interrogation, according to court findings.

Prosecutors are unable to mention Guerrero as a suspect in Alvarez’s disappearance, per a court ruling. He’s never been formally charged with kidnapping her.