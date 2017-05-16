Bodycam footage shows Cape officer firing at man

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The officers asked him to put the gun down. They told him it wasn’t worth it. Then one of the officers opened fire.

Newly released body camera video shows an exchange between Cape Coral police and 66-year-old man who would soon be dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An internal police investigation last month cleared Officer Cristian Munoz-Luna of any wrongdoing in the March 2016 incident involving Northwest 12th Street resident John Toles.

Munoz-Luna and fellow officer Ian Ross were the first responders to Toles’ home after his wife told police he had threatened to shoot himself. Toles was on new medication that made him act angry and disoriented, his wife said.

Toles’ wife and nurse took cover on the side of the house while the officers crouched behind two cars in the driveway, the footage shows.

Munoz-Luna opened fire after Toles pointed his gun at him, according to the internal police investigation. It’s unclear if any of the bullets from Munoz-Luna’s gun hit Toles.

Ross ran to the side of the house and set up a perimeter behind it, where he waited for several minutes pleading with Toles to come outside, the footage shows. More than a dozen other officers arrived and drew their rifles, but by that time, Toles was dead.

Police eventually entered the house and found his body on the floor by the front door.

No officers were hurt. Munoz-Luna was placed on administrative leave until the investigation was complete.