Witness testimonies to continue in federal child pornography trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. Jorge Guererro’s federal child pornography trial will continue Monday.

After a jury was selected Friday afternoon– comprised of seven men and eight women– opening statements were given.

Guerrero is accused of possessing lewd images of Dianna Alvarez, 9, who went missing nearly one-year-ago.

As the trial progresses, prosecutors cannot mention Guerrero as a suspect in relation to Alvarez’s disappearance.

Guererro did disclose their sexual relationship in an interrogation video, which prosecutors are allowed to use, according to court findings.

