4th Annual Heroes Inshore Slam Tournament

FORT MYERS, Fla. The 4th Annual Heroes Inshore Slam Tournament kicks off this weekend, and it’s all part of a mission to help our veterans. The event benefits the Southwest Florida Heroes on the Water Chapter, a non-profit organization that helps military veterans, first responders, family members, and caretakers find rehabilitation through the great outdoors. Captain Esteban Gutierrez and Tim Zimmerman, the Chapter’s Coordinator and Assistant Coordinator, joined us in the WINK studio to discuss the special event.

Reporter: Rob Spicker

Producer: Anastasia Snetkova