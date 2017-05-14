Tampa-area man shown in road rage video arrested

TAMPA, Fla. A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly smashing another driver’s window and saying he “should kill” him during a road rage incident, WTSP-TV reports.

Cellphone appears to show Eric Joseph Starowicz, of Apollo Beach, screaming and berating the other driver, who’s sitting in a van with a broken driver’s side window. They were involved in a wreck on the on-ramp from 21st Street onto Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Starowicz reportedly fled after the confrontation, WTSP-TV reports. He faces charges of burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.

He’s in custody without bond.