Martin County woman accused of stealing $14K from little league

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) A 35-year-old woman is facing charges that she stole nearly $14,000 from a youth baseball league.

Kandy Christine Penenori of Palm City is accused of spending the money on purchases at retailers including Wal-Mart, BJ’s, Target, Bass Pro Shops and Groupon, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was arrested Friday, The Palm Beach Post reports. Court records did not list an attorney to represent her.

Penenori was the bookkeeper for the youth baseball league for more than one year and had access to its debit and bank numbers.

In February, league directors asked her to provide bank statements and sign-in information to the accounts. Penenori never complied and became unreachable, the sheriff’s office said.