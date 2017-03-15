Suspect ID released in shooting of Hendry County deputy

LABELLE, Fla. Investigators on Wednesday released the name of the man facing charges for allegedly shooting a Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy on March 9.

Kaleb James, 21, of Virginia Avenue in Clewiston, will face charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation. James is currently in the Hendry County Jail under no bond.

James was previously arrested in 2015 for resisting arrest and faced multiple charges in 2016 for robbery with a firearm, fleeing law enforcement at a high speed, resisting arrest and marijuana possession.

Deputy Jayson Moorehead, 42, was shot behind the M&M Convenience Store on Kentucky Avenue in Clewiston after speaking with a group of individuals, said the department, which described the incident as an ambush. Moorehead was attempting to make contact with a man who fled law enforcement when shots rang out, the department said.

Moorehead, who joined the department six months ago with no prior law enforcement experience, was shot in the upper left arm, the sheriff’s office said. He was released from the hospital following surgery.

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

