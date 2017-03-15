Man accused of robbing North Fort Myers non-profit

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 51-year-old man is accused of stealing from a non-profit organization that aids the blind and visually impaired last Thursday, as well as causing hundreds of dollars worth of damages, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance cameras from the nearby Smoke’n Pit BBQ restaurant showed James Clement, of 952 Pondella Rd, parking his Ford SUV near the Lighthouse of Southwest Florida, walking to the shed outside the lighthouse, prying the door open and crawling inside, deputies said.

“He got some small item. We can’t tell what it is, but we think it’s just some old technology that we never tossed,” said Doug Fowler, executive director of the lighthouse.

Clement made two trips to the shed and placed several items in his SUV before driving away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies tracked down and arrested Clement at his home Tuesday.

He is currently in custody facing charges of larceny, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and property damage with a $17,750 bond.