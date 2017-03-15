Gaelic & Garlic Festival brings treats, games to SWFL

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Attendees can look forward to food, drinks and games this weekend at the Gaelic and Garlic Festival.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on 625 111th Ave. N.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available for the festival as well as off-site parking, according to the event’s website.

Admission is free, and tickets cost $1 each.

Dancers are getting into the spirit of the festival:

For more information, visit the church’s website.