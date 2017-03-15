Gaelic & Garlic Festival brings treats, games to SWFL

Published: March 15, 2017 12:45 PM EDT
Updated: March 15, 2017 12:47 PM EDT

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Attendees can look forward to food, drinks and games this weekend at the Gaelic and Garlic Festival.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on 625 111th Ave. N.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available for the festival as well as off-site parking, according to the event’s website.

Admission is free, and tickets cost $1 each.

Dancers are getting into the spirit of the festival:

For more information, visit the church’s website.

Reporter:John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler
Writer:Rachel Ravina
winknews

