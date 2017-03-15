FDLE: No evidence Punta Gorda officer intended to kill retired librarian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found no evidence that a Punta Gorda police officer intended use lethal ammunition in the August shooting that killed a retired librarian

Officer Lee Coel was fired and is facing a felony first-degree manslaughter charge for his role as the trigger man in the killing of Mary Knowlton during a citizen’s police academy training exercise. Police Chief Tom Lewis, who’s facing a misdemeanor second-degree culpable negligence charge, was placed on paid leave.

The inability of Coel and others to differentiate between blank firing cartridges and the .38-caliber ammunition used in the shooting led directly to Knowlton’s death, the FDLE determined, according to an investigation released Wednesday.

Gary Knowlton, Mary’s husband, was 10 feet away from her when she was hit, according to the FDLE findings. He and many of the officers present initially believed she was just playing along with the training scenario when she went down.

Then he turned her over and saw blood all over her, the FDLE said.

Gary Knowlton wasn’t allowed in the ambulance with his wife and was told she was being taken to Bayfront Health, the FDLE findings show. She was instead taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers. When Gary Knowlton arrived there, he was informed she had already died.