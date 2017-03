Crash blocks State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A crash with injuries Wednesday morning has blocked both directions of State Road 82 at Green Meadow Road.

The wreck happened as a ripple effect, involving approximately five or six vehicles, according to a witness.

The number of people injured, as well as the circumstances behind the crash, were not immediately known.

