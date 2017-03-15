1 dead in Fort Myers Beach crash

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. One person died in a crash early Wednesday morning on Estero Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 12:15 a.m., according to the FHP.

A 2001 Mercury Marquis was traveling north on Estero Boulevard, approaching a cul-de-sac for the Bowditch Park center, State troopers said. The driver then traveled off the roadway, hit a curb and crashed into a tree.

The victim’s identity is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews