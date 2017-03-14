Your Health Now: Telemedicine

FORT MYERS, Fla. Just as Skype and FaceTime have changed the way families and friends communicate, telemedicine is changing the way health care is delivered in our community and around the country. Secure technology combines high-tech and high-touch and provides convenience, confidence and comfort. Dr. William Carracino, Lee Health’s Vice President of Medical Information, joined us in the WINK studio to talk about the ways Lee Health is using telemedicine to deliver care.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

CoreyLazarWINK

Producer: Anastasia Snetkova