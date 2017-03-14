Storms spawn pair of tornadoes

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A pair of tornadoes ripped through the area Monday night.

One touched down along Aspen Road east of Punta Gorda. Another struck on Manasota Key near DeSoto Avenue and North Beach Road, according to the National Weather Service.

Both were classified as EF-1 tornadoes by the weather service. The Manasota Key tornado had estimated peak winds of 105 mph, while the Aspen Road tornado’s winds reached an estimated 100 mph.

A weather service storm survey crew found a short and narrow path of damage just east of Aspen Road and south of Palm Shores Boulevard. The tornado downed several trees, flipped over a pickup truck and blew a trailer into a tree, according to the weather service.

The Manasota Key tornado began as a water spout before moving onshore. Multiple residences sustained roof damage, a weather service storm survey team found, and a few trees were uprooted.

A tornado warning was issued Monday night for the tornado that hit Manasota Key, but no warning was in place for the one on Aspen Road.