Missing Child Alert issued for Englewood 1-month-old

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 1-month-old girl.

Ashlynn Vanorman was last seen in the area of David Blvd and South McCall Road in Englewood, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. She was with James Gregg Fender, 54, on March 1, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

She may now be in the company of Andrew Hall and Stephanie Draine, according to the FDLE. Hall has tattoos on both knuckles, a tribal sleeve on his right arm, an anchor on his right hand, and a cross between his shoulder blades.

Draine has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her upper left chest, the FDLE said.

They may be traveling in a 1997 tan Chevrolet S10 with Florida tag number DVA3E.

If you have any information about Ashlynn, call 911 or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.