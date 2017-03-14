Man robs Lee County store, claims need for last ‘fix’ before rehab

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man’s desire for one last “fix” before entering rehab led him to rob a convenience store Sunday morning.

Surveillance photos appear to show the suspect in the Circle K on 10800 Metro Parkway around 10:30 a.m.

He initially grabbed an empty coffee cup and left when customers showed up, according to Southwest Florida Crime stoppers. He returned a few minutes later and carried a bottle of wine, a box of cigarettes and a soda to the front.

The unnamed suspect told the clerk the items were for one last “fix” before he entered detox and demanded he give him all the cash in the register.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.