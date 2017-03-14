News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
74°
Scattered Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Missing Child Alert issued for Englewood 1-month-old
Prosecutor: Film’s edit of Ferguson video distorts incident
Hillsborough deputies search for kidnapped estranged wife
FGCU baseball continues win streak with victory over Ohio State
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Search is on for cobra that slithered out of Ocala home
Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?
Opera star Emma Nash taking part in Kind Mariners Ball
BASEBALL AND FREE SKIN CANCER SCREENINGS
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
FGCU baseball continues win streak with victory over Ohio State
Dolphins sign Lawrence Timmons, Cape Coral native Nate Allen
Romo says farewell to fans, but stays with Cowboys for now
FGCU women’s hoops to play Miami in NCAA Tournament
Call for Action
Cribs, strollers related to rising numbers of ER visits
Woman loses proceeds from wedding ring sale to scammer
Consumer Reports provides cheaper alternatives to expensive hearing aids
Airline travelers have rights — learn what they are
Experts list ways to keep the bed bugs away
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Competition to bring BBQ to Fort Myers Beach
Your Health Now: Telemedicine
Age may not affect plastic surgery complication rates
FGCU baseball continues win streak with victory over Ohio State
74°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
March 14, 2017 12:55 PM EDT
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast