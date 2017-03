Competition to bring BBQ to Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Barbecue lovers can enjoy brisket, pulled pork ribs, and wings at the Sixth Annual Smokin’ in the Mangroves competition.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Santini Marina Plaza on 7225 Estero Boulevard. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the event’s website.