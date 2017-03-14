Collier brush fire 90 percent contained

NAPLES, Fla. The fire that burned approximately 7,230 acres in the Picayune Strand State Forest is 90 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service said.

Firefighters will work to advance the containment rate and remove any dead trees that could serve as kindling for future hotspots, according to a state forest service official.

Mike Weston, Center Manager for Caloosahatchee Forestry Center, expressed his appreciation to the agencies working to extinguish the flames that have been burning since March 5.

“I just want to thank the Red Team for all they have done for the Naples area,” Weston said. “Our local responders were able to focus on local incidents such as the wildfires that sparked in Golden Gate Estate yesterday afternoon”.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

