Victim identified in deadly Hendry County crash

CLEWISTON, Fla. One person died in a crash early Sunday morning near the intersection of Flaghole Road and Surrency Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Clewiston resident Joshua Michael Ingram, 27, was killed when he was driving his 2008 Ford F-150 northbound on Flaghole Road approaching the intersection, and failed to pass a curve in the road, according to the FHP.

He then drove off the roadway, where he hit a tree and his car caught fire, State troppers said. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 2:56 a.m.

It’s unclear if he was wearing a seat belt, or if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to State troopers.

No further information was immediately available.