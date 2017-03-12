Hillsborough deputies search for kidnapped estranged wife

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Sheriff’s deputies in the Tampa area are investigating a kidnapping after witnesses saw a man forcing his estranged wife into her car with her hands tied behind her back.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that the woman is 37-year-old Alisa Summers. Investigators say a witness heard a woman screaming with her hands bound in a pharmacy parking lot Saturday night.

Deputies identified the alleged perpetrator as 39-year-old Trevor Steven Summers, the woman’s estranged husband. The car was identified as a dark blue Saturn Outlook registered to Alisa Summers.

Authorities say the couple is separated and each has court injunctions against the other. The sheriff’s office says Alisa Summers went to her husband’s home to talk about their marriage and never returned home.