FGCU women’s basketball headed to NCAA tourney

DELAND, Fla. Both Florida Gulf Coast University basketball teams are going to the dance.

FGCU women’s basketball rallied from a second-half deficit in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game Sunday to beat Stetson, 77-70, and wrap up a spot in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Last week, the FGCU men’s team clinched a berth to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. This is the first year that both the men’s and women’s teams qualified for their respective tournaments since the programs moved to NCAA Division I.

The women’s team will find out its seeding Monday. The men’s team will learn who and where it will play during the Selection Show at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on WINK.

The women’s team tweeted video from the celebration moments after Sunday’s game ended.