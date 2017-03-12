FGCU men’s hoops to play FSU in NCAA Tournament

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’ll be an all-Sunshine State matchup for FGCU.

The Florida Gulf Coast University men’s basketball team will play Florida State on Thursday in Orlando in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles earned a 14 seed and the Seminoles got a 3 seed in the West Region.

The time of the game will be announced within the next several hours.

The winner of the FGCU-FSU game will play the winner of Maryland-Xavier in Orlando on Saturday.

The top seed in the West Region is Gonzaga, which rolled up a 32-1 regular season record.

See the full bracket below. Zoom into the lower left to see FGCU’s section: