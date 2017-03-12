Flames 80 percent contained in Collier brush fire

NAPLES, Fla. A brush fire that has scorched approximately 7,230 acres is 80 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service said.

The blaze began March 5 in the Picayune Strand State Forest, according to officials. It caused caused mandatory evacuations for certain areas of Collier County, and road closures for portions of Collier Boulevard, Beck Boulevard and Interstate 75.

Crews will continue working to extinguish the flames of the massive wildfire.

In addition, rain gauges were implemented to help track the amount of precipitation, according to the Florida Forest Service. Ed Vuolo, Night Operations Supervisor, stressed the need for rain.

“Any rainfall is a welcome change to the dry conditions that Naples has experienced,” Vuolo said. “But additional rainfall is needed to alleviate dry conditions and extinguish the fire.”

While prescribed fire and lightning have been ruled out, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.