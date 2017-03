At least 1 dead in Hendry County crash

CLEWISTON, Fla. At least one person died in a crash early Sunday morning near the 6000 block of Flaghole Road and Surrency Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened at around 3:24 a.m., according to the FHP. The roadway is now clear.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.