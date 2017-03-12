Victims identified in Arcadia house fire

ARCADIA, Fla. Three children died in a house fire early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Arcadia residents Marcus Clark 10, Kiani Clark, 8, and Kemaren Clark, 4, perished in the fire which has been classified as arson, according to the Arcadia Police Department. The blaze began at around 4:30 a.m. at a residence along South Lee Avenue.

Marian Evette Williams, 49, of West Davidson Street in Bartow, was arrested in connection with the deadly fire authorities said. She is being held without bond after facing a judge Sunday morning, authorities said.

Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson, authorities said. No bond has been set.

Her next court appearance will take place on April 10.

No further information was immediately available.