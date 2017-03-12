2 found dead in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Two people were found dead Sunday at a home near Hart Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bodies were discovered at 15636 Royal Coach Circle after the sheriff’s office received a call shortly after 4 p.m., spokesman Tony Schall said.

The sheriff’s office isn’t looking for anyone in connection to the deaths and no danger to the public exists, Schall said.

No further information was immediately available.