Murder charge after woman allegedly forced boyfriend to drink bleach

CHICAGO (CBS) A 24-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with murder after allegedly forcing her boyfriend to drink bleach, reports CBS Chicago. The man later died.

Police said Yasmine Elder got into a fight with Darius Ellis, 26, while sitting in a van around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Elder was allegedly able to overpower Ellis, and pour bleach down his throat.

Ellis, 26, was found lying on the ground next to the van. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than two hours later.

It was not immediately clear what started the fight.

Elder was arrested at her Chicago home around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said. She was charged with murder on Wednesday, and was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.