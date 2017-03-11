Man charged with 2 murders dies after jail suicide attempt

OCALA, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a Florida man awaiting trial on two murder charges died following a suicide attempt.

The Ocala Star-Banner (http://bit.ly/2neodDL) reports that 42-year-old Darren Decker died Thursday after being transferred to a hospital from the Citrus County Corrections Facility.

Decker was awaiting trial for the murders of Don “Terry” Plumeri and Tamara Bedenbaugh. He was arrested in April, along with 45-year-old Jessica Lynn Baker, in connection with a series of daytime burglaries in central and north Florida. The two were called the “Pillowcase Burglars.”

Decker was indicted by two separate county grand juries for murder.